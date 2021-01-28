Post News
Man. United stars, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial subjected to online racial abuse after Sheffield United defeat
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Man. United stars, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial subjected to online racial abuse after Sheffield United defeat
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Man Utd condemn racist abuse aimed at Martial and Tuanzebe
The Punch:
Man Utd condemn racist abuse aimed at Martial, Tuanzebe
Naija Loaded:
Man United Stars Subjected To Online Racial Abuse After Sheffield United Defeat
More Picks
1
Apple records most profitable quarter ever as sales hit $111bn despite covid-19 pandemic -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
2
#INEC Releases Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Kafin Hausa State Constituency Bye-Election. It will hold on Saturday 6th March 2021. -
News Wire NGR,
2 hours ago
3
#ENDSARS: Police Compensate Families Of Officers Killed During Protests -
Society Reel News,
2 hours ago
4
“Is he an artiste ?” - Zlatan Ibile denies knowing DJ Cuppy on live TV 🥲🥲 -
Yaba Left Online,
3 hours ago
5
Deji Adeyanju-led Concerned Nigerians Group writes ICC, demands arrest and prosecution of ex-Army chief Tukur Buratai -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
Give Me Strength To Forge Ahead – Lala Pens Note To God On Birthday -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
3 hours ago
7
One in six children are now struggling with their mental health because of school closures and Covid-19 lockdown - NHS -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
8
Fight broke out at the venue of the House of Representatives public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) on Thursday. -
The News Guru,
4 hours ago
9
Bandits Kill President @MBuhari Appointee’s Brother In Katsina | Sahara Reporters The village head of the community and brother of the deceased, Alhaji Kabir Umar, was also abducted during the attack but was later released after ransom was paid. READ MORE: -
Sahara Reporters,
4 hours ago
10
Court Remands Motorcycle Rider For Allegedly Raping 50-Year-Old Woman -
Independent,
4 hours ago
