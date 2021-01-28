Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#INEC Releases Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Kafin Hausa State Constituency Bye-Election. It will hold on Saturday 6th March 2021.
 Additional Sources

INEC to hold Jigawa by-election on March 6 The Nation:
INEC to hold Jigawa by-election on March 6
Jigawa bye-election to hold March 6 ― INEC Nigerian Tribune:
Jigawa bye-election to hold March 6 ― INEC
INEC fixes March 6 for Jigawa State Assembly bye – election Daily Times:
INEC fixes March 6 for Jigawa State Assembly bye – election
Jigawa constituency poll holds March 6, says INEC The Punch:
Jigawa constituency poll holds March 6, says INEC
INEC fixes new date for Jigawa by-election Daily Post:
INEC fixes new date for Jigawa by-election
INEC holds Jigawa bye-election on March 6 People's Daily:
INEC holds Jigawa bye-election on March 6
INEC to Hold Jigawa By-Election on March 6 The Herald:
INEC to Hold Jigawa By-Election on March 6
Jigawa to hold Assembly by-election March 6 Ripples Nigeria:
Jigawa to hold Assembly by-election March 6


