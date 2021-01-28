Post News
News at a Glance
#INEC Releases Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Kafin Hausa State Constituency Bye-Election. It will hold on Saturday 6th March 2021.
News Wire NGR
- #INEC Releases Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the Kafin Hausa State Constituency Bye-Election.
It will hold on Saturday 6th March 2021.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
INEC to hold Jigawa by-election on March 6
Nigerian Tribune:
Jigawa bye-election to hold March 6 ― INEC
Daily Times:
INEC fixes March 6 for Jigawa State Assembly bye – election
The Punch:
Jigawa constituency poll holds March 6, says INEC
Daily Post:
INEC fixes new date for Jigawa by-election
People's Daily:
INEC holds Jigawa bye-election on March 6
The Herald:
INEC to Hold Jigawa By-Election on March 6
Ripples Nigeria:
Jigawa to hold Assembly by-election March 6
More Picks
1
See the last video Obieze Nestor shared before he was arrested by Dubai police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Manchester United player Jesse Lingard agrees loan deal with West Ham till end of season -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Frustrated Hunter Commits Suicide After Killing His Wife And Son In Anambra -
Kanyi Daily,
4 hours ago
4
Nengi becomes New Face of Guinness Nigeria -
The Nation,
5 hours ago
5
Fury has edge over Joshua – Joyce -
The Punch,
5 hours ago
6
Larry Kingâs cause of death revealed as his estranged wife confirms it wasnât Covid-19 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
Presidency slams Transparency International over Nigeriaâs poor corruption rating; says it is not an accurate portrayal of Nigeria's situation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
8
Nigerian photographer recounts how he was robbed in broad day light in Lagos -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Rivers varsity security officer accused of abducting and raping 16-year-old girl at gunpoint -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
10
Four ceramic company staff die in Kogi road crash -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
