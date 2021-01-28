Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Access Bank and Stanel Group Push The Boundaries of Youth Empowerment with Access More with Stanel
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Stanel Group, Africa’s fastest growing oil & Gas company and conglomerate in conjunction with Access Bank is set to host the biggest business masterclass in Awka geared towards empowering & equipping Nigerian youths with the necessary tools for success ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 One third of Africa to be vaccinated against Coronavirus this year - WHO - Linda Ikeji Blog, 40 mins ago
2 Apple records most profitable quarter ever as sales hit $111bn despite covid-19 pandemic - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Access Bank and Stanel Group Push The Boundaries of Youth Empowerment with Access More with Stanel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
4 Deji Adeyanju-led Concerned Nigerians Group writes ICC, demands arrest and prosecution of ex-Army chief Tukur Buratai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 One in six children are now struggling with their mental health because of school closures and Covid-19 lockdown - NHS - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Cristiano Ronaldo under investigation 'for flouting Italy's Covid rules' to celebrate girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Nigerian man shares touching note his 6-year-old daughter left for him before leaving for school - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Bryan Okwara's son, Zayne, turns 1 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Italian doctor accused of killing covid-19 patients to âfree up bedsâ - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Man. United stars, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial subjected to online racial abuse after Sheffield United defeat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info