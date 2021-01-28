Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bobrisky to gift N1 million, trip to Dubai to die-hard fan who tattooed his face on her back (Video)
Correct NG  - Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris ‘Bobrisky‘ Okuneye is set to gift some mouth watering packages to a die-hard fan who inked a tattoo of has face on her back.

