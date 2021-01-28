Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Two brothers arrested with six other suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo (Photos)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Two brothers arrested with six other suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo (Photos)

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

EFCC arrests brothers, 6 others in Osogbo Daily Post:
EFCC arrests brothers, 6 others in Osogbo
Two brothers have been arrested with six other suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo Instablog 9ja:
Two brothers have been arrested with six other suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo


   More Picks
1 Two brothers arrested with six other suspected internet fraudsters in Osogbo (Photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Ruth Kadiri shares adorable photos of her daughter, Reign - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 One third of Africa to be vaccinated against Coronavirus this year - WHO - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Apple records most profitable quarter ever as sales hit $111bn despite covid-19 pandemic - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 Gunmen abduct 25 youths returning from a wedding ceremony in Taraba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Access Bank and Stanel Group Push The Boundaries of Youth Empowerment with Access More with Stanel - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Deji Adeyanju-led Concerned Nigerians Group writes ICC, demands arrest and prosecution of ex-Army chief Tukur Buratai - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Bandits raid and kidnap 50 from Niger community - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
9 One in six children are now struggling with their mental health because of school closures and Covid-19 lockdown - NHS - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Only son, two others hacked to death as cult groups clash in Delta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info