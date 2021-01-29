Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Actor Emeka Amakeze slams his colleagues who criticize others for posting and mourning when a fellow celebrity dies
3 hours ago
Actor Emeka Amakaeze has slammed the actress that said celebs did not help Ernest Asuzu but are mourning him online. Emeka said the fact that she helped at one point does not mean that others never helped.👍 Legit:
