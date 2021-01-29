Post News
News at a Glance
Actor Emeka Amakeze slams his colleagues who criticize others for posting and mourning when a fellow celebrity dies
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actor Emeka Amakeze slams his colleagues who criticize others for posting and mourning when a fellow celebrity dies
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Actor Emeka Amakaeze has slammed the actress that said celebs did not help Ernest Asuzu but are mourning him online. Emeka said the fact that she helped at one point does not mean that others never helped.👍
Within Nigeria:
Actor Emeka Amakeze slams colleagues over posting and mourning when a fellow celebrity dies
