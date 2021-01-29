Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Burglar breaks into bar, gets drunk and falls asleep before being found by owner
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Burglar breaks into bar, gets drunk and falls asleep before being found by owner

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Burglar Breaks Into Pub, Gets Drunk And Falls Asleep Before Getting Caught Tori News:
Burglar Breaks Into Pub, Gets Drunk And Falls Asleep Before Getting Caught


   More Picks
1 Nurse tests positive for coronavirus after receiving his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Man narrates how he escaped from 'Fulani kidnappers' who abducted him after killing a man in Abia (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Three confirmed dead in fatal accident along Port Harcourt-Ebonyi road (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Anthony Martialâs wife reveals death threat messages sent to her after Manchester Unitedâs defeat to Sheffield United - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Wendy Williams reveals she had a one night stand with rapper Method Man (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 Burglar breaks into bar, gets drunk and falls asleep before being found by owner - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Wayne Rooney slams Chelsea for sacking Frank Lampard; says his former England team-mate deserved to be given more timeÂ - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 Actor Emeka Amakeze slams his colleagues who criticize others for posting and mourning when a fellow celebrity dies - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 "I have 6 children" - Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz reveals he has two other baby mamas apart from Zari Hassan, Hamisa and Tanasha Donna - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 15 Corps members contract COVID19 in Niger state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info