Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
Channels Television
8
The Guardian
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Financial Watch
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
Three confirmed dead in fatal accident along Port Harcourt-Ebonyi road (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Three confirmed dead in fatal accident along Port Harcourt-Ebonyi road (photos)
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
TOO BAD! 3 Confirmed Dead In Fatal Accident Along Port Harcourt-Ebonyi Road (See Photos)
Tori News:
Tragedy As Three Die In Fatal Accident Along Port Harcourt-Ebonyi Road (Photos)
More Picks
1
Nurse tests positive for coronavirus after receiving his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
Man narrates how he escaped from 'Fulani kidnappers' who abducted him after killing a man in Abia (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
3
Three confirmed dead in fatal accident along Port Harcourt-Ebonyi road (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
Anthony Martialâs wife reveals death threat messages sent to her after Manchester Unitedâs defeat to Sheffield United -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Wendy Williams reveals she had a one night stand with rapper Method Man (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
6
Burglar breaks into bar, gets drunk and falls asleep before being found by owner -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
Wayne Rooney slams Chelsea for sacking Frank Lampard; says his former England team-mate deserved to be given more timeÂ -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
Actor Emeka Amakeze slams his colleagues who criticize others for posting and mourning when a fellow celebrity dies -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
9
"I have 6 children" - Tanzanian singer Diamond Platinumz reveals he has two other baby mamas apart from Zari Hassan, Hamisa and Tanasha Donna -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
10
15 Corps members contract COVID19 in Niger state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
