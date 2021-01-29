|
|
|
|
|
1
|
FG contemplates lockdown in hotspot local governments in Lagos, Abuja and others - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 mins ago
|
2
|
Fornication is no respecter of gender and you canât judge someone cos you sin different - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog,
38 mins ago
|
3
|
Actor Bryan Okwara shares adorable photo of his son Zayne - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
4
|
Man dies in road accident on his way to attend funeral of a colleague killed by hoodlums in Rivers state - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
5
|
Super Eagles Midfielder John Ogu reveals his mom died after battling with cancer for many years - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
6
|
BBC actor hanged himself because he was jobless during lockdown - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
7
|
UK prepares to welcome thousands of Hong Kong citizens leaving their country because of China's new national security law - Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
|
8
|
Nurse tests positive for coronavirus after receiving his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
9
|
Three confirmed dead in fatal accident along Port Harcourt-Ebonyi road (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
10
|
Man narrates how he escaped from 'Fulani kidnappers' who abducted him after killing a man in Abia (videos) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago