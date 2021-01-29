Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
Channels Television
8
The Guardian
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Financial Watch
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
36-year-old bus driver arrested for allegedly defiling four year old pupil
Linda Ikeji Blog
- 36-year-old bus driver arrested for allegedly defiling four year old pupil
58 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
36-Year-Old Bus Driver Arrested For Allegedly Defiling Four Year Old Pupil
Within Nigeria:
Grandpa arrested for defiling 2-year-old girl
More Picks
1
FG contemplates lockdown in hotspot local governments in Lagos, Abuja and others -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 mins ago
2
Fornication is no respecter of gender and you canât judge someone cos you sin different - Toke Makinwa -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
38 mins ago
3
Actor Bryan Okwara shares adorable photo of his son Zayne -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
Man dies in road accident on his way to attend funeral of a colleague killed by hoodlums in Rivers state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
Super Eagles Midfielder John Ogu reveals his mom died after battling with cancer for many years -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
6
BBC actor hanged himself because he was jobless during lockdown -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
7
UK prepares to welcome thousands of Hong Kong citizens leaving their country because of China's new national security law -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
8
Nurse tests positive for coronavirus after receiving his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
9
Three confirmed dead in fatal accident along Port Harcourt-Ebonyi road (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
10
Man narrates how he escaped from 'Fulani kidnappers' who abducted him after killing a man in Abia (videos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
