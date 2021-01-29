Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

US donates over $325,000 worth of equipment to Nigeria Police to combat Boko Haram
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The United states has donated equipment valued at over $325,000 to the Nigerian Police Force.The donation was made by the office of the International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) of the United States Embassy, to help the country in it's fight ...

