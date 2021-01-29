Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Iâve learnt to kill them with kindness and rise above the noise"- DJ Cuppy tweets hours after Zlatan said he doesn't know her during an interview.Â
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - "Iâve learnt to kill them with kindness and rise above the noise"- DJ Cuppy tweets hours after Zlatan said he doesn't know her during an interview.Â

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

I’ve Learnt To Kill Them With Kindness And Rise Above The Noise – DJ Cuppy Tweets Following Zlatan Scandal KOKO TV Nigeria:
I’ve Learnt To Kill Them With Kindness And Rise Above The Noise – DJ Cuppy Tweets Following Zlatan Scandal
"I Gist Reel:
"I've learnt to rise above the noise" - DJ Cuppy shades Zlatan?


   More Picks
1 "Iâve learnt to kill them with kindness and rise above the noise"- DJ Cuppy tweets hours after Zlatan said he doesn't know her during an interview.Â - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
2 Timi Dakolo shares heartwarming messages he got from his daughters after he travelled - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
3 Fornication is no respecter of gender and you canât judge someone cos you sin different - Toke Makinwa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Actor Bryan Okwara shares adorable photo of his son Zayne - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
5 Man dies in road accident on his way to attend funeral of a colleague killed by hoodlums in Rivers state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Super Eagles Midfielder John Ogu reveals his mom died after battling with cancer for many years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 BBC actor hanged himself because he was jobless during lockdown - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 UK prepares to welcome thousands of Hong Kong citizens leaving their country because of China's new national security law - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
9 US donates over $325,000 worth of equipment to Nigeria Police to combat Boko Haram - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Nurse tests positive for coronavirus after receiving his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info