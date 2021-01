Appoint Igbo man as Inspector General of Police – Group tells Buhari Daily Post - An Igbo socio-political group, World Igbo Peoples Assembly, (WIPAS), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to appoint an Igbo man as the next Inspector General of Police, IGP. This is as the tenure of the incumbent IGP, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%