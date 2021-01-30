Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tears as popular Nigerian woman dies days after giving birth to twins, Governor Ortom expresses shock
News photo Legit  - The chairperson of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Benue state, Victoria Asher, has died. She died on Saturday, January 30, days after giving birth.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Nigerian woman dies 5 days after her wedding [photos] Ladun Liadi Blog:
Nigerian woman dies 5 days after her wedding [photos]
Shocking! Nigerian Woman Dies Just 5 Days After Her Wedding (Photos) Gist 36:
Shocking! Nigerian Woman Dies Just 5 Days After Her Wedding (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Solskjaer issues strong warning to Bruno Fernandes after 0-0 draw with Arsenal - Daily Post Nigeria - Daily Post, 1 hour ago
2 Behold 8 Nollywood beauties to watch out for in 2021 - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old dog fixed at 1.1million naira - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
4 Watch Lasisi enter wahala with #SilhouetteChallenge gone wrong - Sidomex Entertainment, 2 hours ago
5 OmoAkin shares the video for 'Vibing Thing' - Not Just OK, 3 hours ago
6 Palestinian killed amid attempted West Bank knife attack - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
7 THIS IS NONSENSE!! See How Much Barcelona Offer Messi To Make Him Stay For The Next Four Years - Naija Loaded, 1 hour ago
8 Why Nigeria Will Not Progress In Anti-corruption Fight – Omokri - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
9 ''Without her, my life won?t be perfect''- Teebillz gushes over his woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Navalny allies take to the streets despite crackdown - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info