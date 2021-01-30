Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hoodlums did not burn 200 houses, 29 cars in Ibadan – Police
News photo TVC News  - The Oyo State Police Command has described as false a report which says 200 houses and 29 were burnt in an attack in the city of Ibadan. According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations officer, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, no such incident ...

23 hours ago
Amotekun, police stop mob attack in Ibadan The Cable:
Amotekun, police stop mob attack in Ibadan
Five Killed, Residents Flee As Hoodlums Clash With Amotekun In Ibadan On Thursday night, over 200 houses were razed while hoodlums killed a young man in the area. Sahara Reporters:
Five Killed, Residents Flee As Hoodlums Clash With Amotekun In Ibadan On Thursday night, over 200 houses were razed while hoodlums killed a young man in the area.
Police recover gun, other weapons from hoodlums Premium Times:
Police recover gun, other weapons from hoodlums
Police Debunk Reports Of Hoodlums Burning Down 200 Houses In Ibadan Independent:
Police Debunk Reports Of Hoodlums Burning Down 200 Houses In Ibadan
How we battled hoodlums looting, destroying properties in Ibadan — Police The Eagle Online:
How we battled hoodlums looting, destroying properties in Ibadan — Police


