Hoodlums did not burn 200 houses, 29 cars in Ibadan – Police TVC News - The Oyo State Police Command has described as false a report which says 200 houses and 29 were burnt in an attack in the city of Ibadan. According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations officer, CSP Olugbenga Fadeyi, no such incident ...



News Credibility Score: 99%