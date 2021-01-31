Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I'm the one who fed your two left legs in the Big Brother Naija house - Ka3na replies ex-housemate Tochi for pretending not to know her
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ka3na has replied her fellow ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Tochi, after he pretended not to know her. Recall, the beef between the pair started from the Big Brother House over kitchen duties.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info