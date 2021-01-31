Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
Channels Television
8
The Guardian
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Financial Watch
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
PHOTOS: Fani-Kayode flaunts new lover
The Cable
- Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister, has unveiled a Lebanese-Nigerian woman as his new lover.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Fani-Kayode unveils new lover (PHOTOS) | Premium Times Nigeria
PM News:
Fani-Kayode unveils new lover (Photos)
Top Naija:
Fani-Kayode reveals his latest lover [PHOTOS]
Reporters Wall:
Fani-Kayode Shows Off New Lover (Photos)
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Femi Fani-Kayode unveils new lover [photos]
Niyi Daram:
Femi Fani-Kayode unveils new lover [photos]
More Picks
1
Solskjaer issues strong warning to Bruno Fernandes after 0-0 draw with Arsenal - Daily Post Nigeria -
Daily Post,
1 hour ago
2
Behold 8 Nollywood beauties to watch out for in 2021 -
Vanguard News,
2 hours ago
3
The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old dog fixed at 1.1million naira -
The Info NG,
2 hours ago
4
Watch Lasisi enter wahala with #SilhouetteChallenge gone wrong -
Sidomex Entertainment,
2 hours ago
5
OmoAkin shares the video for 'Vibing Thing' -
Not Just OK,
3 hours ago
6
Palestinian killed amid attempted West Bank knife attack -
The Guardian,
3 hours ago
7
THIS IS NONSENSE!! See How Much Barcelona Offer Messi To Make Him Stay For The Next Four Years -
Naija Loaded,
1 hour ago
8
Why Nigeria Will Not Progress In Anti-corruption Fight – Omokri -
Naija Loaded,
3 hours ago
9
''Without her, my life won?t be perfect''- Teebillz gushes over his woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
Navalny allies take to the streets despite crackdown -
The Guardian,
5 hours ago
