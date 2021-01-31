Post News
News at a Glance
Boko Haram commanders, Ali Bor, Maleum Modu eliminated
Daily Post
- Nigerian troops in collaboration with the Multi-Joint Task Force (MNJTF) have killed additional Boko Haram commanders. The coordinated operation was carried out on Friday, 48 hours after a similar offensive.
24 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Eye:
Boko Haram commanders, Ali Bor, Maleum Modu eliminated
Top Naija:
Boko Haram commanders, Ali Bor, Maleum Modu terminated
CKN Nigeria:
Nigerian Troops Exterminates Two ISWAP/ Boko Haram Commanders
The Eagle Online:
Troops kill Boko Haram Commanders in fresh ambush, confusion hits ISWAP camp
iExclusive News:
2 Boko Haram Commanders, Ali Bor, Maleum Modu Killed By Nigerian Troops
Naija News:
Nigerian Military Kills Top Boko Haram Commanders
More Picks
1
Nigeria Police arrest 5 members of kidnap-for-ransom gang that specializes in abducting and raping women -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
7 elderly men allegedly gang-rape 12-year-old mentally disabled girl in Sokoto, brag they have high profile politicians behind them -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
3
Cross River State security outfit, Operation Akpakwu uncovers illegal gun manufacturing factory for criminals -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
''Without her, my life won?t be perfect''- Teebillz gushes over his woman -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
