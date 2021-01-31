Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actor Ernest Asuzu?s widow, Jennifer speaks up against those writing ?rubbish? about her late husband online (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Veteran actor Ernest Asuzu’s widow, Jennifer has spoken up against those writing what she described as “rubbish” about her late husband online.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Actor Ernest Asuzu’s widow, Jennifer speaks up against those writing "rubbish" about her late husband online (video) - YabaLeftOnline Yaba Left Online:
Actor Ernest Asuzu’s widow, Jennifer speaks up against those writing "rubbish" about her late husband online (video) - YabaLeftOnline


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info