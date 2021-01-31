Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cows Take Over Abuja Road, Disrupt Vehicular Movement
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Cows on Saturday blocked a major road in Apo area of Abuja, disrupting vehicular movement for many minutes.In various pictures seen by SaharaReporters, motorists were forced to stop their vehicles to pave the way for the cows moving freely on the road.< ...

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


