Kelly Rowland welcomes second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon, a baby boy (Photo)







The former Destiny's Child singer, 39, welcomed the child with husband Tim Weatherspoon, on Thursday January 21. Linda Ikeji Blog - Kelly Rowland has given birth to her second child, a baby boy.The former Destiny's Child singer, 39, welcomed the child with husband Tim Weatherspoon, on Thursday January 21.



