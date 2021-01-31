Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


VIDEO: Davido (@davido) shows off tattoos of children's faces on body.
News photo The Nation  - VIDEO: Davido (@davido) shows off tattoos of children's faces on body.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Davido Tattoos His Kids On His Body Information Nigeria:
Davido Tattoos His Kids On His Body
Davido shows off new tattoo of his kid’s faces on his body (Video) Correct NG:
Davido shows off new tattoo of his kid’s faces on his body (Video)
Davido Tattoos His Children’s Faces On His Chest The Next Edition:
Davido Tattoos His Children’s Faces On His Chest
Davido gets Tattoos of his Three Kids on his body @oyogist #Davido #aespa #SaturdayMotivation #lovelive #Children #DMW #TheBestVideo Oyo Gist:
Davido gets Tattoos of his Three Kids on his body @oyogist #Davido #aespa #SaturdayMotivation #lovelive #Children #DMW #TheBestVideo
Davido Flaunts New Tattoos Of His Children’s Faces On His Body [Video] Kanyi Daily:
Davido Flaunts New Tattoos Of His Children’s Faces On His Body [Video]
Singer, Davido Inks Tattoo Of His Children ’s Faces On His Body (Video) Naija Diary:
Singer, Davido Inks Tattoo Of His Children ’s Faces On His Body (Video)
Moment Singer Davido Gets Tattoos Of His 3 Children On His Body [VIDEO] The Genius Media:
Moment Singer Davido Gets Tattoos Of His 3 Children On His Body [VIDEO]
Wow! Davido Tattoos His Children’s Faces On His Body (Video) Gist 36:
Wow! Davido Tattoos His Children’s Faces On His Body (Video)
Wow! Davido Tattoos His Children’s Faces On His Body (Video) GL Trends:
Wow! Davido Tattoos His Children’s Faces On His Body (Video)
Nigerians react as davido tattoos kids faces on his body Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigerians react as davido tattoos kids faces on his body


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info