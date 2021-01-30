NCoS boss directs officers to strengthen security watch on custodial centres

The post NCoS boss directs officers to strengthen ... News Diary Online - The Ag. Controller-General, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr John Mrabure, has charged officers and men of the service to strengthen security-watch over custodial centres across [...]The post NCoS boss directs officers to strengthen ...



News Credibility Score: 99%