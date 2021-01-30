Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NCoS boss directs officers to strengthen security watch on custodial centres
News Diary Online  - The Ag. Controller-General, Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr John Mrabure, has charged officers and men of the service to strengthen security-watch over custodial centres across [...]
The post NCoS boss directs officers to strengthen ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Jailbreak: Be On Alert, New CG Charges Correctional Officers Leadership:
Jailbreak: Be On Alert, New CG Charges Correctional Officers
Maintain close watch on Custodial Centres, NCoS boss directs officers People's Daily:
Maintain close watch on Custodial Centres, NCoS boss directs officers


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info