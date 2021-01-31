Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


State Police Is Still A Way To Go On Insecurity – Sanwo-Olu
News photo Independent  - Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in this television interview monitored by AKINWUNMI KING spoke on state of the nation and other issues.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Sanwo-Olu: My COVID-19, EndSARS protest lessons | The Nation The Nation:
Sanwo-Olu: My COVID-19, EndSARS protest lessons | The Nation
My Covid-19 story, by Sanwo Olu Vanguard News:
My Covid-19 story, by Sanwo Olu


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info