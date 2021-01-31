Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


If you're against Eastern Security Network, Receive sense' - Nnamdi Kanu
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has come out to address those who are against the formation of the Eastern Security Network.The Eastern Security Network (ESN) is a regional security force and a paramilitary wing of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

If you’re against Eastern Security Network, Receive sense’ – Nnamdi Kanu Studio CB55:
If you’re against Eastern Security Network, Receive sense’ – Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu has a message for those against Eastern Security Network Gist Reel:
Nnamdi Kanu has a message for those against Eastern Security Network
Nnamdi Kanu’s ESN: Another Evidence of Buhari’s Divisive Rule :
Nnamdi Kanu’s ESN: Another Evidence of Buhari’s Divisive Rule


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info