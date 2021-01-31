Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Sadiku ‘Dodo’ dies at 37 as boxing family mourns
The Guardian  - Afrique Boxing Promotion (COABOX) yesterday announced the death of one its promising boxers, Akeem Sadiku, popularly known as ‘Dodo’. He passed away yesterday morning at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, at the age 37.

16 hours ago
