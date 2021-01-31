Don Jazzy gives fan 100K for framing tweet he replied on Twitter (Video)

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Ace music producer, Don Jazzy has gifted a female fan the sum of one hundred thousand naira after she framed a reply she got from the music executive on ... The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogAce music producer, Don Jazzy has gifted a female fan the sum of one hundred thousand naira after she framed a reply she got from the music executive on ...



News Credibility Score: 99%