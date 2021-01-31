Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Don Jazzy gives fan 100K for framing tweet he replied on Twitter (Video)
News photo The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Ace music producer, Don Jazzy has gifted a female fan the sum of one hundred thousand naira after she framed a reply she got from the music executive on ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Don Jazzy gives fan N100k for framing his tweet (video) Legit:
Don Jazzy gives fan N100k for framing his tweet (video)


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info