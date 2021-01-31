Post News
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
Channels Television
8
The Guardian
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Financial Watch
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
Doctor reveals he treated persons with gunshot injuries from Lekki tollgate shootings
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A doctor at Reddington hospital, Babajide Lawson has disclosed that he treated people with gunshots injuries after the Lekki tollgate shooting of October 20, 2020.
The trauma and orth
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
The Punch:
Lekki shootings: We treated gunshot victims, others for days –Surgeon
