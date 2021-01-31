Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oyo State Govt seeks information to locate Nigerian student reported missing in Turkey
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Matters to Oyo State Governor, Mrs Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu, has drawn attention to a Nigerian postgraduate student, Jamiu Adebayo Adekunle, who has been declared missing in Turkey since 2020.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info