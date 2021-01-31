Post News
News at a Glance
Cross River State security outfit, Operation Akpakwu uncovers illegal gun manufacturing factory for criminals
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Cross River State Government security outfit, Operation Akpakwu has uncovered an arms manufacturing factory on the outskirts of Calabar.
The arms factory was discovered at Uyanga,
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Another Source
Ripples Nigeria:
Cross River security outfit, Akpakwu uncovers arms making factory
