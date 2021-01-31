Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man charged to court for stabbing his friend to death over iPhone in Adamawa
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The deceased

A 27-year old man, Festus Stephen, was charged to court on Thursday, for allegedly killing his friend, Abbas Mohammed Gudus, after a dispute over an iPhone in Adamawa State.

&nb

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Adamawa health official stabs undergraduate to death The Punch:
Adamawa health official stabs undergraduate to death


   More Picks
1 ''Without her, my life won?t be perfect''- Teebillz gushes over his woman - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Doctor reveals he treated persons with gunshot injuries from Lekki tollgate shootings - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 'Yes I'm a black man and I live everyday proud that I am'- Marcus Rashford speaks out after receiving racist abuse on social media - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
4 Man charged to court for stabbing his friend to death over iPhone in Adamawa - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
5 Actor Ernest Asuzu?s widow, Jennifer speaks up against those writing ?rubbish? about her late husband online (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 "I'm just getting started" Joe Biden addresses policy changes he's made over the last 10 days - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info