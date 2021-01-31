Man charged to court for stabbing his friend to death over iPhone in Adamawa



A 27-year old man, Festus Stephen, was charged to court on Thursday, for allegedly killing his friend, Abbas Mohammed Gudus, after a dispute over an iPhone in Adamawa State.



&nb Linda Ikeji Blog - The deceasedA 27-year old man, Festus Stephen, was charged to court on Thursday, for allegedly killing his friend, Abbas Mohammed Gudus, after a dispute over an iPhone in Adamawa State.&nb



News Credibility Score: 99%