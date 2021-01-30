Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police arrest suspected female kidnapper who allegedly attempted to abduct three school children in Ekiti
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Operatives of the Ekiti State Police Command have arrested a suspected female kidnapper, Mrs Kazeem Tawa, who allegedly attempted to abduct three school children in Ado-Ekiti, the state capit

4 hours ago
