News at a Glance

The dog dey see vision? Nigerians react to price of 6 months old dog fixed at 1.1million naira

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the price of a dog fixed at N1.1 million by the seller. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogNigerians have taken to social media to react to the price of a dog fixed at N1.1 million by the seller.



News Credibility Score: 81%



