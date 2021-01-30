THIS IS NONSENSE!! See How Much Barcelona Offer Messi To Make Him Stay For The Next Four Years Naija Loaded - Spanish paper El Mundo reveal the details of the mega-deal: 138 million per season, a renewal bonus of 115 million, and a loyalty clause of nearly 78 million Spanish newspaper El Mundo leads this Sunday with what it reports are the details of Leo Messi’ ...



News Credibility Score: 94%