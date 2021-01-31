Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ogun Police arrest 3 cultists for issuing death threats
The News  - Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta Three members of Eiye confraternity have been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for threatening to kill one Teslim Lateef if he refused to be initiated into thei…

8 hours ago
Suspected cultists axe poly student to death in Delta Nigerian Tribune:
Suspected cultists axe poly student to death in Delta


