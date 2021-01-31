Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

7 elderly men allegedly gang-rape 12-year-old mentally disabled girl in Sokoto, brag they have high profile politicians behind them
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 12-year-old mentally disabled girl was allegedly gang-raped by seven elderly men said to be 'boys' of some high profile politicians in Sokoto state.

3 hours ago
