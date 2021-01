Femi Fani Kayode Flaunts New Lover After Welcoming Son From Another The Will - BEVERLY HILLS, January 31, (THEWILL) - Former aviation minister, Femi Fani Kayode, has unveiled a new lover named Lilian Olajumoke Elias. The unveiling is coming not too long after he welcomed a son with a mystery lady.



News Credibility Score: 99%