Actress, Adebimpe Oyebade gives alleged lover, Lateef Adedimeji a big pre-birthday surprise

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Nollywood actress Adebimpe Oyebade has given her alleged lover, Lateef Adedimeji a big pre-birthday surprise. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogNollywood actress Adebimpe Oyebade has given her alleged lover, Lateef Adedimeji a big pre-birthday surprise.



News Credibility Score: 90%