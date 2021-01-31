Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the northern part of Nigeria to the south and middle belt - Governor Ganduje
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has called for a ban on the movement of cattle from north to the southern part of the country and the middle belt.

21 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Gov Ganduje launches COVID-19 marshals, says Kano will not be locked down Daily Post:
Gov Ganduje launches COVID-19 marshals, says Kano will not be locked down
Kano Governor Ganduje has called for the enactment of a law that will abolish the movement of herdsmen - NewsWireNGR News Wire NGR:
Kano Governor Ganduje has called for the enactment of a law that will abolish the movement of herdsmen - NewsWireNGR
Why I want herdsmen banned in Nigeria – Ganduje Top Naija:
Why I want herdsmen banned in Nigeria – Ganduje
Herders/Farmers Clash: Enact Law Banning Interregional Movement – Ganduje Aledeh:
Herders/Farmers Clash: Enact Law Banning Interregional Movement – Ganduje


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info