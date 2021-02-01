Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

685 fresh cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - 685 new cases of COVID19 have been recorded in Nigeria. According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Lagos recorded 355 fresh cases.

