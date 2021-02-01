Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Boko Haram kills 2 policemen and 1 CJTF member as Service Chiefs visit Maiduguri
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A military base and a police check-point in Borno State were reportedly attacked by Boko Haram insurgents on Sunday January 31, same day the newly appointed service chiefs arrived Maiduguri o

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Service Chiefs Converge on Borno to Plot Boko Haram’s Defeat This Day:
Service Chiefs Converge on Borno to Plot Boko Haram’s Defeat


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info