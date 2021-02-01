Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man warns travelers as he discovers Indian hemp concealed in the seasoning cubes he was given to deliver abroad (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A man went online to warn people to be careful with the items they accept to deliver abroad after he offered to help a friend deliver seasoning cubes abroad, only to discover it's Indian hemp

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Shock As Man Discovers Indian hemp Concealed In The Seasoning Cubes He Was Given To Deliver Abroad (Video) Tori News:
Shock As Man Discovers Indian hemp Concealed In The Seasoning Cubes He Was Given To Deliver Abroad (Video)


   More Picks
1 Socialite Bolaji Basia narrates how his best friend, KWAM 1 bought him a property of N20m as 60th birthday present - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Former Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil mocks Piers Morgan and the TV host responds - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
3 Chairman of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Oscar Onyema weds (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
4 Man warns travelers as he discovers Indian hemp concealed in the seasoning cubes he was given to deliver abroad (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
5 Newly married Princess Shyngle shares photo of herself kissing her husband - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Femi Branch and his co-stars call out hotel with cameras in bedrooms and ask police to investigate (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Former Governor Ayo Fayose's brother, Isaac shares receipt of N500k seed he sowed in Pastor Fatoyinbo's church - Linda Ikeji Blog, 38 mins ago
8 685 fresh cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Boko Haram kills 2 policemen and 1 CJTF member as Service Chiefs visit Maiduguri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Actress Tiffany Haddish and boyfriend Common share a kiss in racy #silhouttechallenge video - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info