News at a Glance
Myanmar military takes control after detaining leader, Aung San Suu Kyi and other key government figures
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Myanmar's military has detained the country's leader Aung San Suu Kyi along with other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party in an apparent coup.
42 mins ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Myanmar's military stages coup, detains Aung San Suu Kyi
The Cable:
Aung San Suu Kyi, Myanmar leader, detained in military coup
Premium Times:
Military coup in Myanmar as soldiers detain Suu Kyi
Oyo Gist:
Myanmar Military Detains President Win Myint amid Possible Coup - OYO Gist
See Naija:
Coup in Myanmar? Aung Suu Kyi, President, senior party members arrested
