Chairman of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Oscar Onyema weds (photo)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Chairman of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, Oscar Onyema, is now a married man. He tied the knot with his lover in a private wedding ceremony over the weekend. Oscar, 52, assumed office as the helmsman at the stock exchange in April 2011.

2 hours ago
