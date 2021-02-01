Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Panic as fire razes female hostel in Usman Danfodio University (video)
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Female students who took up accommodation in one of the hostels in Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto, were heard screaming in panic as fire razed their hostel.

 

Footage from the fire s

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Fire Fighters, Students battling to put out Uthman Dan-Fodio University Hostel fire TVC News:
Fire Fighters, Students battling to put out Uthman Dan-Fodio University Hostel fire
Fire guts female hostel at Usman Dan-Fodio University Laila Blog:
Fire guts female hostel at Usman Dan-Fodio University


