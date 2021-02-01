News at a Glance

It's not altogether a bad thing for the North to secede from Nigeria - Ex-presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba Linda Ikeji Blog - Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba says with all that the North has going for it, it will not be a bad thing for the region to secede from Nigeria. In a post shared on his social media handle, Adamu listed the benefits the Northern region has ...



