Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abducted anambra ex-commissioner rescued in Abia state
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Anambra State Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Indigenous Artworks, Culture and Tourism, Dr Christian Madubuko, has been rescued by soldiers in Abia State two weeks after he went missing.

46 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Update: Abducted Anambra Ex-commissioner Rescued In Abia State Tori News:
Update: Abducted Anambra Ex-commissioner Rescued In Abia State


   More Picks
1 Abducted anambra ex-commissioner rescued in Abia state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 46 mins ago
2 16-year-old girl commits suicide after she was accused of stealing her mother's 3 new underwear - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
3 Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase's legislative aide resigns, says "his integrity and peace of mind is priceless" - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Young girl allegedly steals her madam's ATM card, withdraws N80K, buys herself a new phone - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
5 ''Is it photoshop gone wrong?''- Lauretta Onochie reacts to viral photo of President Buhari not wearing a facemask in Daura - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 The Simpsons writer, Marc Wilmore dies aged 57 after contracting Covid-19 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
7 National Human Rights Commission rescues woman chained and caged by her family in Katsina - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Former Zimbabwean lawmaker, Luke Masamvu leaves behind 12 wives and 79 children after dying from COVID-19 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
9 '' You are that one that would wipe that tears I wont shed now''- FFK's estranged wife, Precious tells first son, Lotanna, as he turns 5 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
10 Socialite Bolaji Basia narrates how his best friend, KWAM 1 bought him a property of N20m as 60th birthday present - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info