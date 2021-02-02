Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


676 fresh cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - 676 new cases of COVID19 were recorded in Nigeria on Monday, February 1. According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC, Lagos recorded 227 fresh cases.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Nigeria Records 676 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19 Gist 36:
Nigeria Records 676 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19
Nigeria Records 676 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19 Tori News:
Nigeria Records 676 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19


Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info