Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
Channels Television
8
The Guardian
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Financial Watch
15
Daily Times
News at a Glance
"I'm a survivor of sexual assault? - US Lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez emotionally reveals as she recounts her ordeal during Capitol siege (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Controversial US Lawmaker, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has narrated her harrowing experience during the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, revealing that she’s “a survivor of sexual assa
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
99%
Another Source
The Guardian:
US lawmaker Ocasio-Cortez says she is sexual assault survivor
1
"I'm a survivor of sexual assault? - US Lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez emotionally reveals as she recounts her ordeal during Capitol siege (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
2
''I was born to die. Try something else''- Aisha Yesufu reacts after receiving a death threat -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
3
Mariah Carey's estranged sister sues her for $1.25million over 'vicious, vindictive, despicable' lies in her tell-all memoir -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
"Made in China Shekau" Aisha Yesufu blasts Nnamdi Kanu after he called her a "talkative lunatic" because of her comments condemning ESN's attack on herdsmen -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
5
NDLEA intercepts large quantity of EXCOL and Diazepam drugs concealed inside sacks of Kola nut -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Serial murder suspect shot dead in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
'Woman like no other'' MC Oluomo's son hails Ehi Ogbebor -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
8
676 fresh cases of COVID19 recorded in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
9
Airlines banned from air lifting Nigerian passengers to Dubai -
Nigerian Pilot,
12 hours ago
