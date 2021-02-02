Post News
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
News at a Glance
Man's skin turns bright yellow after over 30 years of drinking and smoking (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A man's skin turned bright yellow after decades of heavy drinking and smoking, doctors from the central Chinese city of Huai'an, have revealed.
The 60-year-old man, identified only by
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Man's skin turns bright yellow after over 30 years of drinking and smoking (photos) - YabaLeftOnline
Tori News:
Horror! Man's Skin Turns Yellow After Smoking And Drinking for Over 30 Years (Photos)
More Picks
1
I can help FG procure Coronavirus vaccines for N150bn, N400bn budgeted for vaccines is in excess - Peter Obi -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 mins ago
2
Man's skin turns bright yellow after over 30 years of drinking and smoking (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
3
Between Stella Damasus and a programmer who insulted her job -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
See what Roots character Kunta Kinte looks like now -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
5
"I'm a survivor of sexual assault? - US Lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez emotionally reveals as she recounts her ordeal during Capitol siege (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
6
''I was born to die. Try something else''- Aisha Yesufu reacts after receiving a death threat -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
7
21 persons killed and 40 others abducted as suspected bandits attack communities in Niger state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 mins ago
8
Barcaa coach, Ronald Koeman says he's 'not confident' Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona after this season -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
48 mins ago
9
Mariah Carey's estranged sister sues her for $1.25million over 'vicious, vindictive, despicable' lies in her tell-all memoir -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
10
NDLEA intercepts large quantity of EXCOL and Diazepam drugs concealed inside sacks of Kola nut -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
